WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler on surprise returns at Evolution tonight

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
575   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:49 IST

There will be a number of familiar faces tonight at Evolution
What's the story?

WWE Evolution is set to take place tonight live from Uniondale and whilst there are a number of names that have already been announced for the show, there are still some women who have been spotted in New York and could be part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

The likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Ivory, Alundra Blayze and Kelly Kelly have already been announced for the show and will all be part of matches tonight, whilst Beth Phoenix will be joining Renee Young and Michael Cole on commentary.

Alexa Bliss was recently pulled from the show because she suffered a concussion at a recent live event in a match with Ronda Rousey, which means that she will now be replaced by Alicia Fox in her tag team match against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, both Eve Torres and Vickie Guerrero have been spotted in New York City and are expected to be part of the pay-per-view tonight. There wouldn't be any other reason for the two women to be so close to the first ever all-women's pay-per-view so it's thought that they will be added to the show at the last minute.

Guerrero was last seen on-screen as part of SmackDown 1000 in a backstage segment, whilst Eve Torres hasn't been seen since 2013 and has instead been serving as an ambassador for WWE. Torres was last seen on the WWE Network when she was part of Table For 3 with Maryse and Kelly Kelly last year.

What's next?

Evolution takes place live from the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and could finally see the Women's Tag Team Championships unveiled. 

Do you think Eve Torres and Vickie Guerrero will be part of Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Evolution 2018 Vickie Guerrero Eve Torres
