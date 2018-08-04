WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler on plans for Asuka at SummerSlam

Asuka could be given another CHampionship match at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Asuka has been conveniently missing ever since she lost to Carmella back at Extreme Rules but The Empress of Tomorrow could be set to resurface this week.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has been the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship since Money in the Bank, but James Ellsworth made his return and cost her the Championship. Ellsworth once again got in Asuka's way when she was part of a shark cage match for the Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, which left the former undefeated Empress with two consecutive losses to the current Women's Champion.

James Ellsworth was fired from SmackDown Live by General Manager Paige last week, which means that he won't be able to help Carmella in her Championship match at SummerSlam, which has already become a triple threat match with Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Asuka has been on the sidelines in the Women's Division over the past few weeks as both Becky Lynch and Charlotte have guaranteed their place in the Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, but according to a report by WrestlingNews, local advertisements ahead of SmackDown Live in Orlando claim that Asuka is set to resurface this week when she once again takes on Carmella.

Asuka was screwed out of the Championship twice by James Ellsworth so she still has a legitimate claim to the Championship if she is able to defeat The Princess of Staten Island this week, which means that WWE could decide to turn this into a triple threat match.

What's next?

Asuka will take on Carmella this week on SmackDown Live and could potentially be added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see the SmackDown Women's Championship match become a fatal four-way? Have your say in the comments section below...