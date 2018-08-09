WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler On Plans For NXT Championship Match At Takeover

Ciampa could be defending his title in a singles match at Takeover

What's the story?

It was recently reported that former NXT Champion Aleister Black was forced to undergo surgery on an injured groin and it appears that he won't be part of Takeover: Brooklyn next weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black lost his NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa on an episode of NXT a few weeks ago, because of interference from Johnny Gargano who was there to attack his old friend Ciampa, but his interference backfired when he struck the Champion with his Championship.

It was announced at the last batch of tapings that Ciampa would be defending his Championship against both Gargano and Black at Takeover: Brooklyn in a triple threat match, but this was before he was forced onto the sidelines with a groin injury.

The heart of the matter

Black recently underwent surgery on his injured groin, but he isn't expected to be recovered in time because PWInsider is reporting that WWE could be forced to make the match a singles between Ciampa and Gargano instead.

The match is set to take place a week on Saturday and Black's condition will definitely be monitored until then, but he isn't expected to play a part in the show. There were also rumors that Matt Riddle could be set to take his place instead and that WWE could then pull off a huge swerve by giving the former MMA star a Championship in his first match, but this doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

What's next?

NXT will air on the WWE Network tonight and will see the feud between the three men continue to build, but Takeover: Brooklyn takes place in just over a week and it is expected to be another singles match between Gargano and Ciampa that main events the show, but this time it will be for the NXT Championship.

Would you like to see Gargano and Ciampa collide for the NXT Championship in Brooklyn? Have your say in the comments section below