WWE Rumor Mill: Possible stipulation revealed for AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe in Australia

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will face off again in Australia

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell last night, but he will be forced to step in the ring with Samoa Joe once again in three weeks time, and there could be a stipulation added to their next encounter.

Styles' win over Samoa Joe was one of the most controversial at Hell in a Cell since he was technically tapping to Joe before the referee counted the pinfall in his favor which allowed him to retain his title.

Samoa Joe was later seen backstage with Paige where he pointed out the fact that their next match in Australia would have a definitive winner since Joe has "technically" won both of his matches against Styles in recent months, but still doesn't have the title.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe face off for the WWE Championship at Australia's Super Show-Down on October 6th, but this time it is thought that there will be an added stipulation. Even though many in the WWE Universe thought that an "I Quit Match" would be the best option, it seems that PWInsider's Mike Johnson has a different idea.

Great way to play into the idea that they are going to have a rematch at the Super Show-Down on October 6th in Australia and Joe is like there has to be a winner, there needs to be a winner. No DQ, no count out. I’m guessing they are going to have a Last Man Standing match and maybe that’s were Samoa Joe is going to win the title. If that does happen, I believe that’s the first time the WWE Championship changes hands in Australia," he said via Ringsidenews.

Styles and Joe will continue to build towards their match in Australia over the next few weeks, which means that the stipulation could be revealed as early as this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Do you think Styles and Joe will collide in a Last Man Standing Match? Have your say in the comments.