WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update on the future of The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins have a number of upcoming live events with WWE

What's the story?

The Bella Twins made their return to WWE at SummerSlam last weekend and according to recent reports, they are expected to stay for quite a while.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins were last seen on WWE TV as a unit back at The Royal Rumble when both women were in the final three of the historic match before Nikki Bella eliminated her own sister and was then eliminated by Asuka, who won.

Over the past few months, Nikki and Brie have only been seen on Total Divas and Total Bella's but have still continued to do media appearances for WWE, whilst also hyping up their return to the ring.

The heart of the matter

It was announced on SmackDown on Tuesday night that Brie Bella will team with her husband Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell next month when they take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match, whilst it's also been rumored that Nikki Bella is set to face Ronda Rousey in the main event of Evolution in October.

According to a report by WrestlingInc, The Bella Twins are set to return to live events in the near future, since the twins are being advertised for the October 13th live event in Binghamton, NY and the October 14th live event in Allentown, PA.

What's next?

The Bella Twins are expected to remain on WWE TV over the next few weeks since Nikki will be building towards her rumored match with Ronda Rousey, whilst Brie Bella will be by her husband's side throughout his feud with The Miz in order to neutralize Maryse.

