WWE Rumor Mill: Potential name being discussed for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

He would definitely be a popular addition to the class

What's the story?

Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli lost his battle with brain cancer last week and it's now being reported that WWE could be set to honor the former star with a place amongst the elite of wrestling next year.

In case you didn't know...

Cappotelli won Tough Enough back in 2004 before he started experiencing a number of strange symptoms and was convinced to visit a doctor to get it checked out. It was later revealed that he was struggling with a brain tumor in December 2005 and was forced to step away from the wrestling business which meant that he also had to relinquish the OWV Championship.

The former Champion underwent surgery to remove the tumor in 2007 but it was reported that he may never return to the wrestling business despite the surgery being considered a success. After almost 10 years in remission, Cappotelli revealed last year that he was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma multiforme which was a much more aggressive form of cancer.

The heart of the matter

It was sadly revealed earlier this week that Cappotelli had lost his battle with brain cancer but RingSideNews recently reported that WWE has been discussing placing the former Champion in the WWE Hall of Fame next year as their Warrior Award recipient.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that he thought that it was a good idea to add him to the class since it would raise awareness to brain cancer and remind everyone how much of a fighter he really was.

“They did mention to me that there have been discussions in their circle how Cappotelli should be honored with The Warrior Award. I’m all for it. I think it’s a cool idea. I think it would be a positive way to remind everyone of a fighter he was. What a warrior he was and to raise some awareness to brain cancer.”

What's next?

The 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is still a long way away and is expected to take place on April 5th, as part of WrestleMania weekend, but it would be a nice touch to have Cappotelli added to the class.

Would you like to see Matt Cappotelli honored with a Hall of Fame induction?