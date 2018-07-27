WWE Rumor Mill: Amount that WWE earned for hosting the Greatest Royal Rumble possibly revealed

How much did The Greatest Royal Rumble earn WWE?

What's the story?

WWE presented their first ever pay-per-view live from Saudi Arabia back in April called the Greatest Royal Rumble which apparently earned WWE around $40 million.

In case you didn't know...

The Greatest Royal Rumble was deemed a success despite the fact that the women weren't allowed to be part of the broadcast but legends like The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle and Triple H were part of the event in the middle east for the first time.

WWE faced a lot of backlash for not allowing women to perform or even pushing for their Women's Division to be featured. An advert of Carmella then caused a lot of issues for the company since it was deemed inappropriate by the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority.

The heart of the matter

WWE reported record revenue for the second quarter of 2018 which is mostly due to the income that the company earned for presenting their first live event from Saudi Arabia. Compared to the same quarter in 2017, WWE earned five times the amount from their "other" source of revenue which is thought to be “the distribution of certain programming content in international markets."

WWE's second-quarter revenue

To put this into context, WWE earned just 56 million from their Network in this same quarter, which includes WrestleMania and according to ProWrestlingsheet.com, the company earned just $14.1 million for hosting WrestleMania 34.

What's next?

WWE will present the Australia Super Show-Down on October which will be another first for the company and will definitely be another huge source of income. The fact that the company earned so much for presenting the event, means that there is a good reason for them to return in the future, which is something that has been speculated.

