WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler about the main event of RAW tonight

Which match will main event this week's RAW?

What's the story?

We all know that Ronda Rousey will wrestle her first match on RAW this week, against Alicia Fox. According to Cageside Seats, it is probably the main event match of the evening.

The rumour goes on to state the obvious too. Ronda Rousey is expected to win the match in impressive fashion.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey officially arrived in WWE at the conclusion of the Women's Royal Rumble. Since then, she's wrestled in two major televised pay-per-view matches, and impressed the WWE Universe on both occasions.

Rousey will make her RAW debut this week against Alicia Fox, who defeated Rousey's best friend, Natalya, on RAW owing to interference from RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss.

Rousey returned from suspension last week after assaulting RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle. Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss meet for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

It does make sense that an event as grand as Ronda Rousey's RAW debut will close the show. By competing on RAW, Ronda Rousey has proved how serious she is about a WWE run as opposed to yet another UFC performer we know.

There is almost no doubt at all with regard to who will come out as the winner of this particular contest. Ronda Rousey is a marquee name who has brought a lot of mainstream attention to WWE and there's very little chance that WWE will have her lose on her debut. This match should be a stepping stone for Rousey before she competes for the RAW Women's Championship soon.

What's next?

Expect Rousey to use the momentum from this win to spur her to the SummerSlam stage. Will Alexa Bliss possibly play a part in the proceedings on RAW? Are we in for a surprise or two from the Goddess?

Do you think Alicia Fox has a chance against Ronda Rousey on RAW? Let us know in the comments.

