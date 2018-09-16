WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler for the main event match of TLC

The official website of the venue is currently advertising the match between The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre

What's the story?

WWE's Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view will happen at this year's December 16th. This event will air live from the SAP Center, San Jose, California.

According to the official website of the venue is currently advertising the match between The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view for the Universal Championship. After winning his title from The Beast, he started feuding with Money In The Bank holder Braun Strowman.

In the process of building this feud, Strowman also turned heel against Reigns in a tag team match. WWE also paired him with Ziggler and McIntyre.

Recently, Ziggler and McIntyre also won the Raw Tag Team Titles from the B-team and then started feuding with Rollins and Ambrose

Currently, Strowman vs Reigns for the Universal Title is going to happen at the upcoming HIAC pay-per-view. Whereas, Rollins and Ambrose will face Ziggler and McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The heart of the matter

The official website of the event is currently advertising a six-man tag team match between The Shield vs Braun Strowman and The Dogs Of War (Ziggler and McIntyre. This match could possibly happen at this event as the main event. However, as of writing this article, WWE hasn't announced any match for this show.

The picture of the advertisement by SAT Center--

WWE TLC

It is not confirmed whether this match will happen at TLC or not. A month ago, AT&T Center also advertised that Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns will happen at HIAC but later the card was changed.

What's next?

Hell In A Cell is just hours away and this pay-per-view will decide whether this bout is going to happen or not.

Do you think this match will happen at Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments below.