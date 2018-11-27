×
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler for tonight's episode of Raw 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
628   //    27 Nov 2018, 01:56 IST

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw could see the return of Bray Wyatt
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw could see the return of Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt is reportedly backstage tonight ahead of Monday Night Raw and could make a return to the company as part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since August because he and Matt Hardy lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to the B-Team and he has since been sidelined as WWE's creative team has brainstormed ideas for Wyatt moving forward.

Wyatt made his return to WWE as part of Starrcade on Saturday night where he answered Baron Corbin's open challenge and was able to defeat the acting Raw General Manager twice after the match was restarted as a no disqualification match and he was still able to seal the victory.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from PWinsider, Bray Wyatt is backstage at Monday Night Raw tonight and even though it is unknown as to whether or not he will make his return, it is thought that he will continue the storyline he was part of with Baron Corbin.

Braun Strowman was scheduled to undergo surgery earlier today to fix his elbow injury and the fact that Wyatt has become a fall-back option for WWE could be a hint that Strowman's injury is worse than originally feared.

What's next?

If the former WWE Champion does make his return to WWE TV as part of tonight's Raw, then it's feasible that he could be the new backup plan for WWE and will go on to face Baron Corbin at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in the place of his former Wyatt Family teammate Brain Strowman.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is the best replacement for Braun Strowman? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt Braun Strowman
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
