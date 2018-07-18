WWE Rumor Mill: Potential Spoiler On Brock Lesnar's Expected SummerSlam Opponent

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

It is an open secret that Vince McMahon wants Roman Reigns to be "The Guy" of WWE, someone who can be the spearhead and the central figure of the company for the next few years.

Many thought that WrestleMania 34 was where he would win the Universal title and become the top dog of the company, but that didn't happen as Brock Lesnar retained his title.

Cageside Seats are now reporting that Lesnar will face Reigns for the title at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had a boring feud these past few months. And with Lesnar not appearing on WWE TV, the feud and the relevance of the Universal title has died significantly.

Lesnar and Reigns last faced off at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, inside a steel cage, which was also The Beast's last WWE appearance.

At Extreme Rules, last Sunday, Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns, effectively becoming the next in line to face Lesnar for the Universal title. This past week on RAW, there were two triple threat matches, with the winner of both matches facing each other on next week's RAW to determine the #1 contender for Lesnar's title, at SummerSlam.

Unsurprisingly, Lashley and Reigns won, and they will face off against each other next week.

The heart of the matter

The Cageside Seats report states that Reigns will defeat Lashley next week and then will face Lesnar at SummerSlam. The report also states that Reigns will defeat Lesnar and win the Universal title for the first time.

Reigns has faced Lesnar twice for the Universal title - at WM34 and Greatest Royal Rumble, and lost both matches.

What's next?

SummerSlam will be held on August 19, 2018 at the Barclays Center in New York.

