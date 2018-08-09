WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on huge title match at WWE SummerSlam 2018

WWE SummerSlam 2018 could witness Ronda Rousey defeating Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's title

What’s the story?

Courtesy a local advertisement from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, the result of a pivotal SummerSlam title match has possibly been revealed.

Apparently, the advertisement indicates that Ronda Rousey is likely to be the WWE RAW Women’s Champion come September.

In case you didn’t know…

The RAW Women’s Championship is currently held by Alexa Bliss, who has been involved in a feud with “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey over the past several weeks.

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and MMA icon Ronda Rousey officially debuted as a WWE Superstar earlier this year and is said to have thoroughly impressed the professional wrestling community with her in-ring prowess thus far.

Additionally, both pro-wrestling fans and experts alike have been lauding Rousey for her incredible character portrayal as well as promo skills, which she has displayed on WWE television programming.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the WWE has confirmed a RAW Women’s title matchup to take place between reigning titleholder Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey, at SummerSlam.

While Rousey is currently being touted as the favorite to defeat Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, the speculation suggesting that Rousey will indeed be winning the title has been further consolidated by a local advertisement.

Promotional material put forth by the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas—an arena which is set to host a WWE live event on September 15th—now seems to have spoiled the results of the Bliss vs. Rousey SummerSlam match.

The aforementioned advertisement features Rousey with the RAW Women’s title over her shoulders—thereby promoting “The Rowdy One” as the RAW Women’s Champion.

The tweet has been since removed but you can check out the Facebook post below.

What’s next?

The promotional material put forth by the American Bank Center has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether the ongoing rumors regarding Ronda Rousey winning the RAW Women’s title at SummerSlam could possibly be true.

Industry insiders note that all signs point towards Rousey besting Alexa Bliss for the latter’s title at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on the Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey SummerSlam match outcome possibly being spoiled? Sound off in the comments!