WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on WWE Universal Championship match for Hell In A Cell 2018

Kevin Owens could likely be the WWE Universal Champion heading into WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

What’s the story?

Per the latest listings put forth by the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas—Roman Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens at WWE’s Hell In A Cell PPV.

The advertisement for the aforementioned WWE PPV—Hell In A Cell—has now set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether the match between Reigns and Owens could be contested with the Universal title on the line.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE organizes shows all over the world—with most of its major PPV events generally transpiring in North America, the US in particular.

Most of the venues which are scheduled to host the WWE events, are provided the requisite information pertaining to match cards and WWE Superstars beforehand.

This, in turn, often results in a few WWE plans being revealed to the general public—what with the extensive amount of advertising that’s commonplace for an organization as large and high-profile as the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Reigning WWE Universal Champion “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is currently set to defend his title against “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns—with their title bout taking place at this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Reigns is likely to defeat Lesnar, and walk away from SummerSlam as the new Universal Champion.

However, the future of the Universal title picture is said to be muddied, as of this time—with both fans and experts alike speculating as to whom Reigns could feud with after his rivalry with Lesnar concludes at SummerSlam.

On that note, the AT&T Center which will host WWE”s Hell In A Cell PPV next month, is presently advertising a singles match between Reigns and Kevin Owens for the event.

That in turn has served as a catalyst to banter that Reigns and Owens could face off at Hell In A Cell with the Universal title on the line—which means that either Reigns or Owens could walk out of SummerSlam as Universal Champion.

Fans can check out a screen-grab of the advertisement by the AT&T Center, below--

Roman Reigns could face Kevin Owens at WWE Hell In A Cell

What’s next?

While Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the latter’s Universal title at SummerSlam, Kevin Owens competes in a singles match against Braun Strowman on the same PPV card.

Should Owens manage to defeat Strowman by any means in their match, the former shall be awarded Strowman’s Money In The Bank contract.

Furthermore, if Owens happens to win the Money In The Bank contract, he could possibly cash it in at any time for a shot at the WWE Universal title—perhaps at SummerSlam, what with the Reigns vs. Lesnar match going after the KO-Strowman matchup at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

On the other hand, the Hell In A Cell PPV will transpire at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16th.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens potentially doing battle over the Universal title? Sound off in the comments!