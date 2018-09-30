Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Punishment Martinez WWE bound after finishing up with ROH

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
955   //    30 Sep 2018, 17:46 IST

Martine
Martinez may be WWE bound

What's the story?

After PWInsider reported recently that ROH star Punishment Martinez was finishing up with ROH at this weekend's tapings, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has confirmed the 36-year-old is on his way to WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Punishment Martinez started his wrestling career in 2004, training at the Monster Factory in New Jersey - going on to compete in the 2016 ROH Top Prospect tournament where he lost to now 205 Live and RAW star Lio Rush in the semifinals.

Martinez would go on to sign with ROH shortly after the tournament, competing at last year’s Honor Rising show, and facing off against Jay White for the IWGP United States title during this year’s War of the Worlds tour.

Martinez became Television Champion after defeating Silas Young back in June and also wrestled at ALL IN. He recently retained the title against Chris Sabin at Death Before Dishonor.

Punish
Punishment Martinez takes to the skies

The heart of the matter

Punishment Martinez is reportedly heading to WWE after finishing up with Ring of Honor tonight. Martinez dropped the Television title at a taping and said his goodbyes to the locker room, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider confirmed interest from WWE, and Dave Meltzer has reported that Martinez is headed to WWE. It's reported that Martinez has been out of contract since before ALL IN, where he was one of the main showcases in a battle royal starring Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Bully Ray, Hurricane Helms, Moose, Marko Stunt, Flip Gordon and many others.

What's next?

Well, I guess we await an official announcement from WWE. Maybe we see Martinez show up at an upcoming TakeOver, or even in social media videos from the Performance Center - but this could be a huge signing for WWE!

Would you like to see Punishment Martinez in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
