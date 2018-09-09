WWE Rumor Mill: R-Truth set for an interesting feud on SmackDown Live?

Carmella and R-Truth are now a legitimate team

What's the story?

R-Truth took on The Miz this past week on SmackDown Live, but he could be switching gears in the coming weeks by moving into a feud with Andrade "Cien" Almas.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth actually managed to defeat The Miz on SmackDown Live after Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella invaded the match and distracted The IT Couple. Truth and Carmella exited the ringside area after the win but Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega made their way to the ring to even the score against Brie and Daniel but they were then used as pawns in the feud between Miz and Bryan when they were both locked in the Yes Lock to send a message.

With Miz, Maryse, Brie, and Daniel all set to collide at Hell in a Cell, Almas and Zelina will be looking for new opponents moving forward.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth's shock win over Miz in the main event of SmackDown Live could be the catalyst to a feud between Truth and Almas moving into Hell in a Cell since Carmella has been named as his Mixed Match Challenge partner and the duo could be working together in the coming months.

Guess @RonKillings has had A LOT of bad days. #Delusional #Lunatic @WWE pic.twitter.com/ghe3MJ99RI — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 9, 2018

Zelina Vega called out R-Truth on Twitter earlier today after he decided to brag about his "winning streak" after one match. Zelina mentioned that Carmella would be on his side by stating that he had a "New Yorker in his corner" which means that The Princess of Staten Island could have turned face for the first time on the main roster.

What's next?

The above video seems to make it clear that Almas wants a match with Truth next week on SmackDown Live and it could well be a match that is later added to Hell in a Cell.

Do you think Almas and Truth could have a lengthy feud?