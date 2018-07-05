Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Real life heat between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.63K   //    05 Jul 2018, 12:31 IST

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss aren't friends anymore?
Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss aren't friends anymore?

What's the story?

According to a rumour that has surfaced, former best friends Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are no longer friends, owing to a fallout. And because of her actions on social media, Jax now has heat with WWE officials too.

This was first posted by Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline.com forums and later by Cageside Seats. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax will battle it out at Extreme Rules later this month.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss and Jax were once the best of friends, known simply as 'Team Rude' in the WWE Universe. Somehow, their friendship seems to have deteriorated over the past few months.

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to become RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Bliss went on to become Miss Money in the Bank and cashed in her contract to defeat Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. The two women are scheduled to clash for the prized RAW Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Not only has Nia Jax unfollowed Alexa Bliss on Twitter, she has been liking a lot of anti-Alexa Bliss posts as well. According to Dave Meltzer, this is not a work at all.

Here is where the story gets really interesting. Because of her actions on social media where she's been dressing down her former best friend, Nia Jax has supposedly incurred the wrath of WWE officials, of late. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on Jax's booking.

What's next?

While Alexa Bliss has Mickie James in her corner, Nia Jax seems to have found an ally in Natalya, Ronda Rousey's friend. Rousey will be at ringside during the RAW Women's title match at SummerSlam. I'm curious to see how everything, both in-ring and backstage play out.

Do you think Alexa Bliss deserves to remain RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Nia Jax
