WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason behind the change in Hell in a Cell color revealed

The Hell in a Cell is a massive steel structure that has been giving nightmares to all those who have competed inside it for 20 years now. The structure, however, received a unique makeover at the 2018 edition of the Hell in a Cell PPV as the color of the structure was turned red.

As per WrestleVotes.com (via Cagesideseats), it is being reported that the main reason behind this drastic change was that Vince McMahon wanted to make a major change to freshen things up since the match has been around for around 20 years.

This change can be compared to the removal of roman numerals from Wrestlemania titles.

The first ever Hell in a Cell match took place in 1997, contested between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The match is iconic not just for the debut of this monstrous structure but also the debut of the monster Kane in WWE.

Hell in a Cell went from being a rare match in the WWE to an annual theme for a PPV in 2009.

The Undertaker holds the record for the most number of wins inside this structure at 8, followed by Triple H with 6.

Although this change was met with mixed reactions all around, many feel that a change was much needed and only freshens things up giving it a new vibe.

The red color could also be seen as symbolic to all the bloodshed that takes place in matches held inside this devilish structure; red is, after all, the color of the Devil as well!

The HIAC 2018 was met with great reactions from fans and critics alike, with the show having a good balance of great matches and shock moments.

We will have to wait for another year to see what the next installment of HiaC holds for us.

