WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason behind the Triple H vs The Undertaker match at Super Show Down revealed?

Last time ever?

What's the story?

As per the Observer via the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being reported that the idea all along was to build towards a DX vs Brothers of Destruction team at Crown Jewel which will lead to another Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

This indicates that the Triple H vs Undertaker feud is merely a gateway feud for other things.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and The Undertaker will be facing each other on Saturday, 6th October in Melbourne Australia at the Super Show Down event. The match is being built as the "list time ever" match between the two legends.

What makes the match even more special is the fact that Triple H will have Shawn Michaels in his corner, and The Undertaker will have Kane in his.

This week on RAW, we saw the BoD dominate Triple H and Shawn Michaels during the last segment of the show.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels had retired 8 years ago after he lost to The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career match at Wrestlemania 26, and hasn't been in action ever since.

While many fans are excited at the prospect of The HeartBreak Kid returning, many feel he should have stayed retired. The rumors suggest that he will indeed be returning at the Crown Jewel event and might stick around for a few more matches before hanging u his boots again.

It looks like WWE have planned another feud between The Undertaker and Michaels, even though many fans have voiced their opinions and desire to watch HBK take on younger talent like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan in his next run.

What's next?

The tag team match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on 2nd November 2018.

