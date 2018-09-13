WWE Rumor Mill: Real Reason Why Mick Foley Is Refereeing the HIAC Main Event Revealed

There's an interesting reason behind this particular move

What's the story?

We all know that the first reason that Mick Foley is officiating the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match at Hell in a Cell is because it's the 20th Anniversary of his classic match against The Undertaker. There's actually yet another reason why he is being brought back as the guest referee.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (as reported by Cageside Seats), it was revealed that Mick Foley is returning on to promote his WWE Network special. This special will be showcased to fans, immediately after the pay-per-view concludes.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley had a memorable confrontation with Elias on RAW this week. It was during the course of the conversation that it was revealed that Foley would be returning to Hell in a Cell in a special guest referee role.

Fans were intrigued with regard to why this was the case, considering Foley hasn't been a part of the rivalry yet. Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell against Money in the Bank winner, Braun Strowman. This is Reigns' first pay-per-view defense.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer revealed that Foley is no longer allowed to take bumps, and therefore his role as special guest referee will be limited. The only purpose of him officiating the match is to promote his one-man show.

Both Jeremy Borash and Nita Strauss will also be a part of this special. Over an hour in length, this special is still shorter than Foley's usual shows. The main focus of this match will be Foley's memorable contest against The Undertaker from twenty years ago.

What's next?

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will battle it out at Hell in a Cell, this weekend. And we will bring all the action to you, live. You cannot miss out on this contest, folks!

