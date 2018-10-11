WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Asuka's lack of push revealed

'The Empress' Asuka appears on Monday Night RAW.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Asuka has reportedly lost her push, due to her lack of English speaking skills, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

In case you didn't know

Asuka joined WWE in 2015, quickly forming an undefeated streak with victories over superstars such as Emma, Dana Brooke and the IIconics.

At NXT TakeOver: Dallas, she defeated Bayley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

In 2017, she forfeited the title to join Monday Night RAW, continuing her undefeated streak on the Red brand.

Asuka won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble at the January pay per view earlier this year.

At WrestleMania 34, Asuka had her first loss in WWE, tapping to Charlotte Flair in their SmackDown Live Women's Championship match.

Since then, Asuka has been used less since moving to SmackDown Live, with the Women's championship scene featuring Carmella, Becky Lynch and Flair instead.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on PWInsider Elite Audio, Johnson said how there is plenty for the former NXT Women's Champion to do, but would be doing more if she spoke English well.

"Oh there's tons for her right now, he [Vince McMahon] just doesn't want to -- she doesn't speak good English, I mean say what you want, but that's the bottom line. If she spoke good English, I think she would be getting more. He [McMahon] wants you to be able to cut promos."

What's next?

Later this month, WWE will hold their first all-female pay per view, WWE Evolution.

Evolution will take place October 28, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and will feature only women's wrestling.

All women's championships in WWE will be defended, but as of writing, Asuka has yet to be booked for the show.