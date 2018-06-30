WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Brock Lesnar possibly missing SummerSlam 2018

Brock Lesnar isn't likely to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam 2018

What’s the story?

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is likely to miss out on WWE’s SummerSlam PPV this year.

Apparently, Lesnar possibly isn’t returning to the WWE anytime soon. Besides, the primary reason behind Lesnar not performing at SummerSlam 2018 has also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since returning to the WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has worked on a part-time schedule for the promotion.

While Lesnar’s part-time appearances are said to be an addition to his already legendary mystique in the WWE, certain sections of the hardcore professional wrestling community have been criticizing the Beast for not wrestling on a consistent basis in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Mike Johnson asserted that Brock Lesnar isn’t likely working at SummerSlam this year.

Johnson added that the WWE Universe may not be able to witness Lesnar perform again until later this year—meaning that Lesnar isn’t likely to perform in the WWE until after SummerSlam which takes place on August 19th.

Additionally, Johnson explained that Lesnar not appearing at SummerSlam could be due to the fact that the WWE only have the Beast signed for a couple of dates, and that WWE intends to utilize Lesnar’s services for dates other than SummerSlam.

Furthermore, the general consensus is that the WWE could utilize Lesnar more often if both the organization and Lesnar agree upon him working more dates.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar presently holds the WWE Universal Championship, and had recently teased a return to MMA competition in the UFC.

However, one ought to note that should Lesnar wish to stage a comeback in the MMA realm, he’d have to reenter the USADA (United States Anti Doping Agency) testing pool, besides also serving the remainder of his UFC 200 steroid test-failure suspension that was frozen when he announced his retirement from MMA in 2016.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lesnar is likely to stay with the WWE, and simply have a one-off fight in the UFC—potentially against the winner of the upcoming UFC 226 “superfight” between reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and UFC Light-Heavyweight kingpin Daniel Cormier.

