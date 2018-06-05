WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Stephanie McMahon Had To Miss Raw

Looks like some big things are in store for WWE!

Shiven Sachdeva ANALYST News 05 Jun 2018, 14:26 IST 783 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

Corey Jacobs of Wrestlingnews.co has reported that the reason why Stephanie McMahon was absent from RAW this week was that she was busy in campaigning for an Emmy Award nomination for WWE.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon has been the commissioner of RAW ever since the brand split took place in July 2016. She has not been a regular on Monday Night RAW and usually makes sporadic appearances.

However, she had been present on the past 2 editions of RAW which is the reason her absence on this week's edition seemed surprising to many.

Even though Stephanie was herself not present on RAW, a new development that took place was that she had appointed Baron Corbin as the new "constable" of RAW to do her bidding when she is not there.

The heart of the matter

WWE has invited members of the media for a big event on Wednesday and big names like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and The Bella Twins are scheduled to be there.

There will be a red carpet event with private screenings of some WWE shows. The shows that will be on display include the Raw 25th-anniversary special, the WWE Mixed Match Challenge that aired on Facebook Watch and the WWE 24: Empowered documentary that aired on the WWE Network.

What's next?

Even though the quality of WWE's weekly shows like RAW and Smackdown has been going down, it looks like WWE has been making all the right noises when it comes to mainstream media.

It remains to be seen whether or not Stephanie will again become a crucial part of Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks or not.

Would you like to see more of The Billion Dollar Princess in the coming weeks?