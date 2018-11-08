WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Reason why WWE haven't put the Universal title on Braun Strowman

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was shocked and surprised when Brock Lesnar once again won the Universal title, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, when he defeated Braun Strowman.

Mike Johnson, in PWInsider's show, has revealed why the WWE hasn't put the Universal title on Braun Strowman yet.

In case you didn't know...

At Crown Jewel, Strowman was attacked by RAW Acting GM Baron Corbin, from behind, which gave Lesnar the upper hand in the match.

After a few F5s, Lesnar got the win, and began his second reign as the Universal title, after the belt was relinquished by Roman Reigns, following his announcement that he was battling leukemia.

The heart of the matter

Johnson has said that many WWE people backstage have spoken to him about how Strowman is often late and leaves early from shows, which may have rubbed the WWE management the wrong way.

Johnson said, "One of the things that I heard from multiple people – we’re talking 4 different people. There are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes he makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage in the locker room. Sometimes, as one person put it, he’s his own worst enemy and his worst advocate."

He continued by saying that the WWE are positive about pushing Strowman, but his tardiness may have not helped make WWE's mind of making him the champ.

"They would be high on him and just when he gets to the point where you would think the next step is putting him into the centerpiece position for the company [then] something happens and he makes some sort of misstep backstage and people within management kind of cool on him and they take a step back.” (H/T WrestlingNews for the transcription)

If WWE are not putting the title on him because he is not around a late, it is surprising why Lesnar has the title considering how he doesn't even appear on most shows and PPVs!

What's next?

Strowman will be a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series, while Lesnar will face off against WWE Champion, AJ Styles.