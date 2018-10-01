WWE Rumor Mill: Repeat winner expected at next year's Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble

What's the story?

As per WrestleVotes.com,(via Cagesideseats.com), it is being speculated that as of now we will most likely have a repeat winner at Royal Rumble next year.

In case you didn't know...

Royal Rumble is one of the "big four" events in the WWE apart from Wrestlemania, Survivor Series, and Summerslam.

The highlight of the show sees a 30-man/woman match whereby the winner of the over the top rope battle gets a shot at the World Championship of his choice at Wrestlemania.

Last year, the Men's Royal Rumble was won by Shinsuke Nakamura whereas Asuka becomes the winner of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble; even though neither of them was able to capture gold at Wrestlemania 34.

The heart of the matter

If true, a repeat winner would certainly limit the number of possible candidates who will be winning at Royal Rumble this year. There were rumors floating around that The Rock may return to win the Rumble and this might, indeed, come true if these reports are to be believed.

Many fans were hoping for someone like Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose win the Royal Rumble this year but it looks like that isn't what the WWE is planning.

Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion and unless he loses it before Royal Rumble, we can rule him out as the winner of the Rumble.

What's next?

Royal Rumble will be taking place in January 2019 and only time will tell who will end up winning the honor of competing in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think could be the mystery winner of next years Royal Rumble and who would you want to win? Sound off in the comment section!

