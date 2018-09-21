WWE Rumor Mill: Return date for Hulk Hogan possibly revealed

Hogan was re-instated into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

What's the story?

WWE Icon Hulk Hogan may return at the company's upcoming event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider.

In case you didn't know

Hogan is regarded by many as the biggest star in wrestling history, with multiple world championships to his name.

Alongside Vince McMahon, the Hulkster was able to change pro wrestling in the United States from small territory events to the sports entertainment juggernaut it is today

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, by actor Sylvester Stallone, who Hogan worked with in Rocky 3.

In 2015, recordings of Hogan using racist slurs emerged, and he was fired from WWE with his Hall of Fame status revoked. In July 2018, Hogan was re-instated, with the WWE mentioning his charity work and consistent apologies as factors behind the decision.

At the Extreme Rules 2018 pay per view, Hogan gave a speech backstage, apologizing for his comments, which reportedly left the African-American members of the locker-room split 50/50 with their opinions on the sincerity of his apology.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, the company is considering bring Hogan back for the event, which is the second of its kind in KSA, after the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah this past April.

According to sources, at the time, the Saudi Royal Family wanted former stars to appear at the Greatest Royal Rumble, so it would not be a stretch to assume Hogan's appearance may very well be on the cards at WWE Crown Jewel.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in the second event in an agreement between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Universal Championship triple threat match has already been announced, as well as a WWE World Cup tournament.