WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio files a trademark for a new in-ring name

A young Dominic Gutierrez with Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown.

What's the story?

It's 2018 and Rey Mysterio is still capturing the imagination of the WWE Universe as he did so back in 2006. While Mysterio is busy scripting another chapter in his storied career on Tuesday nights, he is still taking out the time to make sure he helps his son follow in his footsteps.

WrestlingInc reports that the legendary luchador filed for a trademark on a name that will supposedly be used by his son.

In case you didn't know...

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made a triumphant return to the WWE on the 1000th episode of Smackdown in October in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. If that match and the ones that followed are anything to go by then it's evident that age hasn't slowed down Mysterio, who looks as smooth as ever at 43 years old. He was also a part of the SmackDown team that ended up on the losing side in the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match against Raw.

The loss shouldn’t hurt Mysterio’s stock as he continues to remain a popular figure on SmackDown owing to the nostalgia factor, and if things go according to plan, we may even see him reintroduce his son to the WWE Universe in a couple of years. Yes, remember when he made appearances on WWE TV? Let's refresh your memory…

The heart of the matter

As reported by WrestlingInc, Mysterio applied for a trademark on the name ‘Principe Mysterio’, which will most likely be used by his son when he makes his pro wrestling debut in the near future. ‘Principe Mysterio’ translates to Prince Mysterio in English, which pretty much confirms the fact that it is to be reserved for his son.

Will Mysterio Jr. live up to his father's legacy?

It was revealed back in September that Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm has been training Mysterio’s son Dominick Gutierrez in his wrestling. 21-year-old Dominic has been learning the craft at Storm’s Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada as part of the three-month training course.

What’s next?

It may be a while before we see Dominic in a WWE ring as he would first have to prove himself in the lower leagues. However, we’re sure WWE scouts will be keeping an eye on Mysterio Jr. as he could be an instant hit on WWE TV due to his lineage.

For that though, Dominic would have to show he has inherited the talent his father possess in abundance. Only time will tell if Prince Mysterio surpasses King Mysterio in terms of the accolades and fandom. What are your predictions? Sound off in the comments section.... below…

