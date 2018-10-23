WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio removed from WWE Live Events following recent return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

Rey Mysterio has been taken off the road by WWE

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio made his long-awaited WWE return back at SmackDown 1000 last week, but according to PWInsider, Mysterio has already been removed from WWE Live Events without an official reason being given.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio returned to WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble where the former World Champion stole all the headlines following a fantastic appearance in the Rumble match, but WWE has since been working overtime to persuade the Master of the 619 to make his return to WWE just a few short years after he made the decision to walk away.

Mysterio made his first WWE appearance since signing a new contract last week on SmackDown Live and was able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to join the field of men who will battle it out as part of the WWE World Cup next week at Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio was reportedly expected to be part of a recent live event in Boston but many WWE fans were left disappointed when the returnee was missing from the show in what was stated to have been a "change of plans"

According to PWInsider, Mysterio has been removed from a number of upcoming WWE Live Events including a show in New York, but it's not thought that Mysterio is injured since this was reportedly just a change of plan for WWE, who often substitute superstars since all their live cards are "subject to change."

What's next?

Mysterio is scheduled to be part of the Crown Jewel event next week after qualifying for the World Cup tournament and is still an active member of the SmackDown roster since his United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Starrcade next month was made official following his victory over the Champion.

Do you think there's a reason why Rey Mysterio has been moved from recent live events?