WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio signs a 2-year deal with the WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Rumors
20 Sep 2018, 04:13 IST

It se
It seems the Ultimate Underdog may have finally jumped back to the WWE

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been working on a deal with the WWE for some time now. Since his appearance at the Royal Rumble back in January, the company has been working on bringing back the Lucha Legend. Now it seems they have finally come to terms on a deal.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio's surprise Rumble appearance was met with a huge pop from the crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a huge buzz arose from the appearance, with the WWE Universe wondering if the former WWE Champion had indeed returned full time. While Mysterio never signed a contract, he did appear one more time in 2018, making a trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Since then, Mysterio and the WWE have been going back and forth on a deal. Mysterio has been wanting something flexible, as he'd grown used to the freedom of an indie worker. However, the WWE wanted to keep him to a full-time contract.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has reported that Rey Mysterio finally signed a deal with the WWE. The contract is set for two years. Mysterio had been wanting an 18-month deal, but the WWE was adamant in their attempt to hold onto the legendary Luchador for two years, and it seems they got what they wanted.

That being said, Mysterio does have a clause that would allow him to give his notice at 18 months.

What's next?

Rey Mysterio has spent the past few years putting on dream matches with stars like Will Ospreay, AJ Styles, and Lucha Underground stars Pentagon Jr, Prince Puma (Ricochet) and Fenix. Now, three years after his WWE departure, Mysterio will join a completely stacked roster, whether he works Monday or Tuesday nights.

Who do you want to see feud with Rey Mysterio first? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE Raw Rey Mysterio
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
