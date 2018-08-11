WWE Rumor Mill: Ricochet reportedly injured ahead of NXT TakeOver Brooklyn

Ricochet s facing some time on the sidelines

What's the story?

Following the news that Aleister Black has been pulled from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn due to injury, another huge star is suffering from an injury that's currently put him out of action.

Ricochet is scheduled to face off against Adam Cole for the North American Championship, but due to an injury suffered on the European tour, the high-flying star is having to take some time away from the ring.

In case you didn't know...

On January 16th, 2018, WWE finally announced the signing of one of independent wrestling's true superstars--Ricochet.

Ricochet appeared at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, in the front row in January, before making his WWE debut shortly after against Fabian Aichner. Ricochet would then go on to compete in a Six-Man Ladder Match for the brand new NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, fighting in a losing effort to Adam Cole.

On the May 16th taping of NXT, Ricochet announced he would pursue the NXT Championship, only to be challenged by Velveteen Dream. Their first match was ruled a no contest when both men were attacked by Lars Sullivan with Ricochet winning the rematch at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Ricochet was then granted a shot at Adam Cole's North American Championship set for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at SummerSlam weekend.

The heart of the matter

Ricochet has been dealing with an "injury" of sorts for some time, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, although Triple H had previously addressed the injury as merely a "tweak" and that the NXT star missed a live event on the tour as a precautionary measure prior to his TakeOver match against Velveteen Dream.

The injury occurred during the WWE NXT tour of Europe in June when Ricochet happened to have missed a dive at the Paris live event on June 11th.

While Ricochet worked TakeOver just a few days later followed by the UK WWE Network shows, he's now been out of action for the past six weeks--appearing on NXT television last week, but engaging in no physicality during said appearance.

Dave Meltzer reported that the injury to Ricochet isn't that serious, but he's staying away from in-ring competition to give him the best chance to heal up before SummerSlam weekend ahead of his title shot.

What's next?

Ricochet is currently scheduled to face NXT North American Champion Adam Cole at Takeover: Brooklyn IV from the Barclays Center on August 18th.

With the main event of the event already being changed, WWE will hope Ricochet is able to compete at the event.

If Ricochet is pulled from TakeOver, who should face Adam Cole? Let us know in the comments.