WWE Rumor Mill: ROH Interested in CM Punk for WrestleMania 35 weekend?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 1.29K // 21 Jul 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see CM Punk make a return to wrestling again?

What's the story?

After a fantastic career in sports entertainment, CM Punk decided to foray into the world of Mixed Martial Arts, with two UFC appearances. According to Wrestling Observer and Cageside Seats, Ring of Honor is interested in booking CM Punk for their Madison Square Garden show next year!

Apparently, feelers have been sent as well, according to Dave Meltzer. It remains to be seen if CM Punk will choose to make his return to the world of wrestling.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk's two recent UFC appearances haven't been anything to write home about. Despite transitioning into Mixed Martial Arts at the highest level, Punk has not been able to score a victory thus far.

Punk has also made it clear that he's not interested in returning to wrestling again. When CM Punk walked away from wrestling, he was still a pretty big deal. Little wonder then, that many promotions have been interested in bringing him back.

The heart of the matter

On April 6, 2019, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will join forces to put together the G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden. Why this date is significant is because the event is happening on WrestleMania weekend, when a lot of fans should be in town to enjoy the festivities.

CM Punk's presence in the card could really make the event a must-see affair. Fans have wanted him to return to the world of wrestling for a really long time now. It remains to be seen whether Punk returns to wrestling.

What's next?

CM Punk has said on multiple occasions that he's been very serious about a career in MMA. Will his two losses bring him back to wrestling once again? Or will he continue to be a part of the world of MMA, maybe at a significantly lower level as compared to UFC?

Do you miss CM Punk in a wrestling ring? Let us know in the comments below.