WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns billed as the favorite to challenge Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Will Reigns finally slay The Beast?

What’s the story?

On the forthcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be competing in a one-on-one Extreme Rules rematch and prior to their massive showdown, the betting odds for the match has now been revealed as per courtesy of Sky Bet.

In case you didn’t know…

Following Bobby Lashley’s massive win over Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, Raw General Kurt Angle subsequently went on to confirm the fate of the WWE Universal Championship, which is being currently held by ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar.

As per Angle’s recent orders, Lesnar is apparently scheduled to defend the Universal Title at SummerSlam, in what will also be his first title defense since his win over Roman Reigns at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

After their respective triple threat wins on last week’s edition of Raw, former WWE World Champion Roman Reigns and the returning Bobby Lashley are now all set to do battle against each other in order to decide the next #1 contender for the WWE Universal Title.

The winner of Reigns and Lashley’s rematch will subsequently get the opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Event of The Summer and as of this writing, ‘The Big Dog’ is apparently the heavy favorite to reign supreme over Lashley and eventually become the next #1 contender for the Universal Championship.

As per courtesy of Sky Bet, the following is the current betting odds for the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley:

Roman Reigns – 4/7 (favorite)

Bobby Lashley – 5/4

What’s next?

If Roman Reigns does prevail as the winner of his upcoming clash against Lashley on Raw, then ‘The Big Dog’ will be challenging ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar for the third time this year and will be determined to dethrone Lesnar, after failing to previously capture the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34 and The GRR.

However, these betting odds could potentially also change from here onwards till SummerSlam.