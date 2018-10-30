WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns spotted backstage on this week's Raw

Get well soon Big Dog.

What's the story?

It may be a while since we see Roman Reigns back in action but the Big Dog is still making his presence felt backstage. According to a report from CageSideSeats, Roman Reigns was indeed spotted at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, which was the arena that hosted this week's Raw.

However, he left an hour before the show's tapings began. Why was Reigns even there in the first place?

In case you didn't know...

In what turned out to be one of the most emotional segments in Raw's illustrious history, Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship last week. Having battled Leukemia since he was 22 years old, Reigns revealed that the dreadful disease had returned after years of being dormant and that he would need to take some time off from the WWE for diagnostic purposes.

The Big Dig cut a heart wrenching promo explaining his condition and it naturally left everyone -- his fans and detractors alike -- with a nothing but respect for the polarizing superstar. Reigns may have been the most hated man in all of pro wrestling, but his plight garnered support from all corners of the industry; including rivals promotions and talents.

The unfortunate news meant that the Universal title match at Crown Jewel was left without it's headlining star. WWE wasted no time in making it a one-on-one encounter between Strowman and Lesnar for the big red strap and while the build-up for the revamped match took center stage on this week's episode, Reigns still managed to make it to the arena.

The heart of the Matter

It seems nobody knows why Reigns dropped by at the Spectrum Centre hours before Raw as there has been no confirmation behind the reason for his appearance. Reigns could have either shown up to finish up pending obligations with WWE or may have just casually visited to catch up with the talents, according to WrestlingInc.

For what it's worth, the former Universal Champion left the arena an hour before the show began.

What's next?

It's likely that WWE may have shot a vignette featuring Reigns which could explain his appearance. Whatever may be the case, we sincerely pray that the Big Dog spears Leukemia right in the gut and comes back stronger, sooner rather than later.

Let's go, Roman!