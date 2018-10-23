WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns to miss Crown Jewel because of injury?
What's the story?
There is online speculation emerging off of the back of 'The Big Dog' being pulled from live events over the weekend suggesting that the Universal Title Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel will be one Roman Reigns short.
In case you didn't know...
Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion and is currently set to defend that title against 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar and 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman in a huge Triple Threat match at WWE's Saudi Arabian event 'Crown Jewel'.
However, reports have surfaced of WWE pulling Roman Reigns from advertised appearances at house shows over the weekend, which could mean only a handful of things. WWE are resting him for Crown Jewel, something last minute came up, or that Reigns is injured.
The heart of the matter
The prevailing sentiment being shared online surrounding Reigns' absence from house shows is that the Raw Superstar is indeed injured, which is putting his Crown Jewel appearance in doubt.
Robbie Fox from Barstool sports tweeted out the following surrounding Crown Jewel being in the midst of a crisis.
Robbie has a good track record with WWE scoops and his information corroborates previous reports we've published concerning Crown Jewel and John Cena's unhappiness with the event.
What's next?
Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight so we'll have to see if 'The Big Dog' wrestles in any capacity or takes any bumps. Nevertheless, if he is injured they can probably just change the Universal Title match to Brock Lesnar Vs Braun Strowman for the title or as a #1 contenders match.
