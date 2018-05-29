WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns to miss more WWE dates

After missing RAW, will Reigns miss more dates too?

Reigns had a good reason for missing RAW

In case you missed RAW this week, it was a real mixed bag. However, one of the major talking points during the show was how Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen across the three hours.

As first reported by PWInsider and later by Cageside Seats, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles will not be working this weekend while WWE tours Louisiana and Texas. Both men are expected to be on TV next week.

Love him or hate him, Roman Reigns is a central figure in WWE's storylines at this juncture. Reigns is in the midst of a feud with Jinder Mahal right now and it was surprising to not see him on TV at all this week.

Moreover, Reigns did miss Sunday's Live Event at Hampton, VA. What caused Reigns to be kept off TV this week?

Reigns celebrated his 33rd birthday last week, and one assumes that he's taken some time off from his breakneck schedule to spend time with his near and dear ones. Following WWE's hectic schedule that took them all the way through Europe, Reigns may have asked for a breather.

The good news is that both him and AJ Styles will be back on TV next week. Therefore, it does seem like there's nothing to worry about!

Get ready to see Roman Reigns lock horns with Jinder Mahal again next week. Both men are booked to clash at Money in the Bank. Will we see The Big Dog demolish the Modern Day Maharaja?

I really don't think there's anything to worry about at this stage. Reigns will be back next week, so you can either cheer or jeer as you please.

At the same time, it was cool of Seth Rollins to wrestle on his birthday!

