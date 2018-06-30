WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey's WWE return date revealed?

Ronda isn't expected to be missing from TV for much longer

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was suspended for 30 days the night after Money in the Bank when she attacked Kurt Angle and a number of other WWE officials and it appears that she will be sitting out most of this suspension.

In case you didn't know...

There have been rumours that Rousey could return and interfere in the match between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules since Bliss was the one who cost Rousey her chance to become Champion earlier this month.

The former UFC Champion had the armbar locked in and was minutes away from becoming Champion before she was attacked by Bliss when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Rousey was out for revenge the following night and attacked Bliss before she was suspended by Angle, the former Olympian did state that she would be coming for Bliss when she made her return though.

The heart of the matter

Even though Ronda Rousey was suspended by Kurt Angle on June 18th it is being reported by PWInsider that she is set to return to WWE the night after Extreme Rules on July 16th, which would mean that she would only have sat out a 28-day suspension.

Rousey is also set to work a number of WWE Live Event dates including July 7th at Madison Square Garden where she is scheduled to face Nia Jax and the following night in Bridgeport, CT show where she is expected to team with Jax against the team of Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

What's next?

In Rousey's absence, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss will continue to build towards their match at Extreme Rules for the Raw Women's Championship.

Would you like to see Rousey return before Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments section below...

