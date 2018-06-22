WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey set to be a Raw next week?

Will Rousey appear on Raw despite her suspension?

Ronda Rousey is set to be at Raw next week

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is reported to be part of Monday Night Raw next week, despite the fact that she has been suspended.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey reacted badly to her loss at Money in the Bank last weekend and attacked Alexa Bliss with the Money in the Bank briefcase the following night on Raw before she then turned on General Manager Kurt Angle when he tried to interject.

Angle was then forced to suspend Rousey for the incident, which could mean that she missed Extreme Rules, where a rematch between Nia Jax and Bliss has already been announced.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ronda Rousey is set to be in San Diego next week for Raw, but this doesn't necessarily mean that she will be part of the show, she could make an appearance as part of a dark segment after the show instead.

The former UFC star was suspended from the show for 30 days, which means that she shouldn't be allowed in the building, but WWE could have a plan to allow her suspension to be lifted.

Rousey was signed to a full-time contract with WWE earlier this year and she herself stated that this meant she would try to be at every Raw show just like every other star on the roster. So far Rousey has only missed a handful of shows due to other commitments, which has proved that she is sticking to her word.

What's next?

Rousey is expected to be backstage for next week's Raw in San Diego, which could lead to the star going down the same route as Braun Strowman when he was suspended and having her initial punishment lifted.

Do you think Rousey will make an appearance on Raw next week? Have your say in the comments section below...