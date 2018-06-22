Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey set to be a Raw next week?

Will Rousey appear on Raw despite her suspension?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News 22 Jun 2018, 19:30 IST
1.08K

Ronda Rousey is set to be at Raw next week
Ronda Rousey is set to be at Raw next week

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is reported to be part of Monday Night Raw next week, despite the fact that she has been suspended.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey reacted badly to her loss at Money in the Bank last weekend and attacked Alexa Bliss with the Money in the Bank briefcase the following night on Raw before she then turned on General Manager Kurt Angle when he tried to interject.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Angle was then forced to suspend Rousey for the incident, which could mean that she missed Extreme Rules, where a rematch between Nia Jax and Bliss has already been announced.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ronda Rousey is set to be in San Diego next week for Raw, but this doesn't necessarily mean that she will be part of the show, she could make an appearance as part of a dark segment after the show instead.

The former UFC star was suspended from the show for 30 days, which means that she shouldn't be allowed in the building, but WWE could have a plan to allow her suspension to be lifted.

Rousey was signed to a full-time contract with WWE earlier this year and she herself stated that this meant she would try to be at every Raw show just like every other star on the roster. So far Rousey has only missed a handful of shows due to other commitments, which has proved that she is sticking to her word.

What's next?

Rousey is expected to be backstage for next week's Raw in San Diego, which could lead to the star going down the same route as Braun Strowman when he was suspended and having her initial punishment lifted.

Do you think Rousey will make an appearance on Raw next week? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Ronda Rousey
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey finishing up with WWE by...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler about Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to miss major WWE event?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey upset with recent appearance...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey set to wrestle on...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on why Ronda...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Winner of Nia Jax vs. Ronda...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason why Ronda Rousey missed Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 directions WWE could go next with the Ronda Rousey vs....
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's future plans for Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us