WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to miss major WWE event?

This is not good news for Rousey fans!

Rousey is scheduled to miss a big event

What's the story?

Former UFC megastar and current WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey has been busy since she transitioned to the wrestling world. Unfortunately, there may be some bad news for her fans.

According to Cageside Seats, Rousey is not scheduled to work at Extreme Rules. One assumes that she will be on the card for SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. This will not only be her first title shot, but also her first pay-per-view singles match in WWE.

After a fantastic career in the UFC, Rousey made a huge splash in WWE with an impressive showing in her first WWE match at WrestleMania 34. Teaming up with Kurt Angle, she put on quite a show against her current bosses, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Rousey has been working a far more busy schedule than the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. At the same time, WWE has not had her wrestle on TV to build her as a special attraction, reserved for certain special events.

One wonders if the fact that she won't be at Extreme Rules pretty much means that she won't become the next RAW Women's Champion come Money in the Bank 2018. It would be absolutely criminal to have two part-time champions in the roster.

What's next?

Nia Jax showed some heelish tendencies ahead of her match with Ronda Rousey. One wonders if she will unleash more of her mean streak in the final episode of RAW before Money in the Bank. After all, Natalya will be taking on Nia Jax and she has been portrayed as Rousey's best friend.

