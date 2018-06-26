WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to return before suspension ends?

There could be massive consequences for Ronda Rousey's actions!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 26 Jun 2018, 11:12 IST 295 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could Ronda Rousey disobey Kurt Angle's strict orders?

What's the story?

In the aftermath of her inability to become the RAW Women's Champion at Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey grew incensed and lost her mind on RAW. She ended up assaulting not only Alexa Bliss, but also Kurt Angle.

According to Cageside Seats, Rousey is expected to get involved in the Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules. This is in direct violation of her suspension, as thirty days aren't done by then.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey had a great first outing at WrestleMania, when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take out The Authority. Unfortunately, she would snap on Kurt Angle and hit him with the Money in the Bank briefcase after she came up short at Money in the Bank.

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view falls within the 30 day suspension period. This essentially means that she will violate the terms of her suspension. The same could be used in a storyline, going forward.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax will compete for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. From the looks of it, Natalya is in Nia Jax's corner while Mickie James has once again realigned herself with Alexa Bliss.

If Ronda Rousey does interfere in the match, in all likelihood, it will be a no-contest affair. I wonder if that means we will get a triple threat match for SummerSlam. I also wonder what the aftermath of this attack will be.

What's next?

The weeks that follow should build the tension between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, heading into their contest. Jax has been showing babyface tendencies once again, now that she's no longer feuding with Ronda Rousey currently. It remains to be seen when Ronda Rousey will return from suspension and if the said rumours are indeed 100% true!

