WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey upset with recent appearance on Raw

WWE doesn't seem to be playing to Ronda's strengths.

Ronda wasn't happy with her role on Raw last week

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was seen on commentary during Natalya vs Nia Jax last week on WWE Monday Night Raw and received a lot of backlash from fans after she was seen as bland.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is trying to build Rousey as the main attraction in the current Women's division, which is why the former UFC Champion is fighting for the Raw Women's championship in her first televised singles match at Money in the Bank next weekend.

As part of the build-up to the match, Rousey has been put in a number of uncomfortable positions and it was made obvious last week on Raw that commentary was not one of the star's strong points.

The heart of the matter

Rousey was on commentary last week on Raw and she was heard repeating the same line a number of times and looked very uncomfortable behind the announce table.

The number one contender to the Raw Women's championship looked completely out of place and irritated throughout the match and Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rousey wasn't happy about her role on Raw on a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer. (Transcript via RingSideNews)

“So the Ronda thing was evidently scripted and that’s probably why the announcers went back and asked the same question twice. Several people have remarked who are in there and everything that it was very bad judgment putting Ronda in there scripted and clearly she wasn’t, I mean she was so standoffish.”

Rousey works better when she isn't scripted since it was obvious that everything that was said on Raw was already run past her, but she was unable to play her character in the way WWE needed to make the segment work.

“She was the wrong Ronda. I mean you can tell she’s not a good actress. When she’s not happy you can see right through it and it was bad creative to sit her there for 11 minutes and have nothing to say except ‘my husband does that.’ It’s like whatever.”

What's next?

Rousey faces Nia Jax next weekend at Money in the Bank and it's already been announced that Rousey and Jax will be face to face Monday night on Raw.

Should Rousey be used differently in the WWE? Have your say in the comments.