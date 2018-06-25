WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax Money In The Bank match rehearsed beforehand, agent responsible for match possibly revealed

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax was rehearsed to perfection before their otherworldly showdown...

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax put on a great match at WWE Money In The Bank 2018

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Money In The Bank match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax was rehearsed beforehand.

Additionally, the agent responsible for putting forth the layout of the aforementioned matchup has also likely been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey officially debuted as a WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year.

Rousey & Kurt Angle faced Stephanie McMahon & Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34 this April—with Rousey & Angle emerging as victors on the grandest stage of them all.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while Ronda Rousey subsequently competed in multi-woman Tag Team matches at WWE house shows, the former UFC Champion’s first singles matchup in WWE took place at the recent Money In The Bank PPV.

Rousey faced Nia Jax in a singles match at Money In The Bank with the latter’s RAW Women’s Championship on the line—with said match ending in a DQ win for Rousey after Alexa Bliss attacked her and then cashed in the Money In The Bank briefcase to defeat Jax for the title.

Nevertheless, Rousey’s debut singles match has been praised by both fans and critics alike—lauding the in-ring skills showcased by her and Jax.

It’s now being revealed that the Rousey vs. Jax match was indeed rehearsed by the duo beforehand.

Furthermore, it’s being asserted that former WWE Superstar and current WWE executive Fit Finlay is the one who laid out the incredible match, which is now being hailed by many as one of the best matches of the 2018 calendar year.

What’s next?

Ronda Rousey is presently suspended from RAW, however, is likely to appear in the weeks to come on the show regardless of her kayfabe suspension.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Rousey, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are likely to continue their rivalry over the RAW Women’s title in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Fit Finlay’s layout of the excellent match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments!