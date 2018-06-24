WWE Rumor Mill: Rumor Killer on the altercation between Big Cass and Carmella

What's the story?

Earlier this week Big Cass was released by WWE, but the reasoning behind this decision was never disclosed, which has left many fans to speculate, but one of the recent rumors has recently been proved false.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella and Big Cass worked together in NXT alongside Enzo Amore before the team was later promoted to the main roster.

Cass and Carmella dated throughout their time in NXT and only decided to call time on their relationship earlier this year, due to the frustrations of Cass' knee injury and trying to make a long-term relationship work.

They have since both been moved over to the SmackDown brand and were on the same roster for the first time in two years before Cass was released.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by WrestlingNewsco, Cass and Carmella were part of a backstage altercation when the seven-foot star tried to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, but after she refused his advances several wrestlers including The Usos and Erick Rowan were forced to step in.

This report has since been refuted by Cass' close friend Robbie Fox who claimed on Twitter that there wasn't an altercation of any kind leading to Cass' release.

It's disappointing that none of the names involved in the report have come forward to dispel the rumor like I figured they would, but hey, I guess if it doesn't make THEM look good it's not worth it, right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 24, 2018

WrestlingNewsco have also tweeted to say that they had a source that gave them the information about the altercation with Carmella, but it appears that Fox is much closer to Cass and more aware of the incident that actually did take place.

What's next?

Big Cass' future is still unknown but Jim Ross noted on The Ross Report that he believes Cass could be a star that will return to WWE for a second run and have much more success, so only time will tell.

Why do you think Big Cass was released from WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...