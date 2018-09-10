WWE Rumor Mill: Santino Marella expected to return at WWE Evolution?

Santina Marella won the first ever Women's Battle Royale at WrestleMania 25

What's the story?

Santino Marella was recently reported to have been backstage at SmackDown Live tapings, which has led to speculation that he could be set to make a return to WWE under his Santina guise.

In case you didn't know...

Santina Marella won the first ever Women's Battle Royale at WrestleMania to become Miss WrestleMania before she then went on to enter a feud with Vickie Guerrero. Of course, when her brother Santino decided to walk away from the company back in ... she followed suit and hasn't been seen since.

Whilst James Ellsworth has become the modern-day version of Santina, it's hard to image WWE having an all-women's pay-per-view without including Santina in one form or another.

The heart of the matter

It was recently reported that Santino Marella was backstage at SmackDown Live tapings, which could be why many fans have speculated that this could have been a meeting to bring the former Intercontinental Champion back to WWE TV.

Interestingly, it's more likely that WWE will bring Santino back as his sister Santina, for the first ever all-women's pay-per-view because it's hard to deny the fact that Santina also had her hand in making some history for WWE.

What's next?

Evolution takes place in less than seven weeks' time at the Nassau Coliseum in New York with the likes of Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix and Lita already announced to be taking part in the event.

Tickets for the show aren't selling as well as WWE had hoped, but with many other matches already rumored and more set to be announced in the coming weeks, it's hoped that the biggest step in Women's Wrestling history is a successful one.

Do you think WWE will call in Santina for Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...