×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Several currently active WWE talent working with injuries?

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
309   //    12 Oct 2018, 13:15 IST

Several big WWE names allegedly working hurt!
Several big WWE names allegedly working hurt!

What's the story?

We have been informed by a source that both Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe are working with legitimate injuries following speculation that both men might be injured following events that took place in their recent matches.

In case you didn't know...

During Braun Strowman's singles match against Dean Ambrose on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Wrestle Talk speculated that Strowman might be carrying an injury. Bryan Alvarez also noted his suspicious on Wrestling Observer Radio

Braun Strowman when he first came out, he’s moving like something is hurt. Like maybe his knee or something. He kinda half-ass limps down the ramp, he’s moving slow.

As for Samoa Joe, many people are unsure if the leg injury that saw the referee stop the match between him and Jeff Hardy on this week's SmackDown World Cup qualifier is legitimate or a work following Joe tapping out at WWE Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

We have been told by two separate people that both Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman are working injured,

Strowman is alleged to be suffering from an undiagnosed knee injury which may explain why he's being protected in six-man tag-team matches at the moment, as that singles match with Ambrose really exposed it.

However, he's still working a lot for someone injured given that he's a mainstay on Raw and is currently partaking in the Mixed Match Challenge 2 with Ember Moon.

Samoa Joe's injury is unclear, although we are being told that he is legit hurt, which may go some way to explain the decision to have him sell an injury so much he can't compete on SmackDown.

What's next?

As we march towards the latter stages of the year it seems that the injuries are beginning to pile up for the WWE, with Sami Zayn still on the bench and his former partner Kevin Owens joining him with explorative knee surgery and a potentially substantial amount of time away awaiting him.

Then there's the women with Alexa Bliss not competing in a match for quite some time and Sasha Banks not appearing on Raw for weeks with what is alleged to be an undisclosed injury.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Samoa Joe Braun Strowman
Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan to never return from injury;...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Sasha Banks could return to WWE at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on what Jason Jordan is doing...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars WWE Should Never Take Back
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers WWE should sign in 2019, and 3 who might...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy wrestles last match for WWE;...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could retire like Matt Hardy before...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Funny botch during Jinder Mahal-Braun...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Date Revealed For The Return Of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us