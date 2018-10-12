WWE Rumor Mill: Several currently active WWE talent working with injuries?

Several big WWE names allegedly working hurt!

What's the story?

We have been informed by a source that both Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe are working with legitimate injuries following speculation that both men might be injured following events that took place in their recent matches.

In case you didn't know...

During Braun Strowman's singles match against Dean Ambrose on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Wrestle Talk speculated that Strowman might be carrying an injury. Bryan Alvarez also noted his suspicious on Wrestling Observer Radio

Braun Strowman when he first came out, he’s moving like something is hurt. Like maybe his knee or something. He kinda half-ass limps down the ramp, he’s moving slow.

As for Samoa Joe, many people are unsure if the leg injury that saw the referee stop the match between him and Jeff Hardy on this week's SmackDown World Cup qualifier is legitimate or a work following Joe tapping out at WWE Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

We have been told by two separate people that both Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman are working injured,

Strowman is alleged to be suffering from an undiagnosed knee injury which may explain why he's being protected in six-man tag-team matches at the moment, as that singles match with Ambrose really exposed it.

However, he's still working a lot for someone injured given that he's a mainstay on Raw and is currently partaking in the Mixed Match Challenge 2 with Ember Moon.

Samoa Joe's injury is unclear, although we are being told that he is legit hurt, which may go some way to explain the decision to have him sell an injury so much he can't compete on SmackDown.

What's next?

As we march towards the latter stages of the year it seems that the injuries are beginning to pile up for the WWE, with Sami Zayn still on the bench and his former partner Kevin Owens joining him with explorative knee surgery and a potentially substantial amount of time away awaiting him.

Then there's the women with Alexa Bliss not competing in a match for quite some time and Sasha Banks not appearing on Raw for weeks with what is alleged to be an undisclosed injury.

