WWE Rumor Mill: Several NXT talents seemingly confirmed for WWE Evolution

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 09 Oct 2018, 12:24 IST

WWE Evolution is shaping up to be a great card

What's the story?

According to a report per PWInsider, several NXT talents have been reportedly confirmed for the inaugural WWE Evolution pay-per-view, which takes place in three weeks time from now.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Evolution is an upcoming all women's pay-per-view which will feature several female WWE talents from all across Monday Night, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and notable WWE Hall of Famers as well.

As noted, all available women's championships are slated to be defended on the show and the finals of the WWE Mae Young Classic II will also take place at Evolution. Talents such as former Women's Champions in Lita and Trish Stratus have been confirmed to compete on the show, whereas, NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will defend her championship against Shayna Baszler.

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will also defend her title against Nikki Bella in a match which was confirmed on this week's episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has reported that several additional NXT talents have been seemingly confirmed to work at WWE Evolution and will be joining the likes of Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, NXT stars Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane.

Top NXT talents such as Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Japanese sensation Io Shirai have reportedly all been confirmed to work for WWE Evolution, whereas, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's fellow Four Horsewomen stablemates Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke will also be a part of the show.

With Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke recently making their in-ring debut for WWE NXT, we could now potentially witness a battle of the Four Horsewomen of MMA and WWE, as Sasha Banks and Bayley are yet to be confirmed for a match at Evolution.

What's next?

WWE Evolution is slated to take place on 28th of October, 2018 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.