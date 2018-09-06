Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement

Avik Das
ANALYST
Rumors
1.63K   //    06 Sep 2018, 15:31 IST

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on the RAW this week, and he's scheduled to be the special guest referee of the match between Triple H and Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down, which will be held in Melbourne on the 6th of October. But according to the 'comicbook.com', the legendary wrestler could return to the ring to face the Undertaker again at Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels retired at Wrestlemania 26 in a historic match against the Undertaker. He wrestled the Dead Man in two consecutive Wrestlemania matches, and both the matches were awe-inspiring for the WWE Universe.

As a matter of fact, his last match was the Career vs Streak match against the Undertaker, where he lost and retired according to the stipulation. Afterwards, Shawn Michaels was also a guest referee when Undertaker faced Triple H in a steel cage match at Wrestlemania 28.

The Heart of the Matter

Shawn Michaels appeared in the Raw this week and had a fierce segment with the Undertaker. The Dead Man reminded him of the Wrestlemania loss that forced him to retire from the professional wrestling. Their segment indicated to extend the rivalry and this feud can definitely headline the next Wrestlemania.

Meanwhile, two more names have risen besides Undertaker: WWE Champion AJ Styles and the NXT star, Johnny Gargano. If Styles faces HBK, then he needs to lose the WWE title before Wrestlemania. Additionally, Johnny Gargano needs to be on the main roster first to face Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania and this could be a massive boost in his career.

Video

What's next?

Shawn Michaels is getting ready to be the guest referee for the final chapter of Triple H vs Undertaker rivalry. The Super Show-Down match is anticipated to offer an incredible spectacle. But if HBK helps his buddy Triple H to win at the Melbourne, then he might start another feud with the Undertaker. Thus, the WWE Universe might see him wrestle at the Wrestlemania 35.

Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
