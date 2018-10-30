×
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
539   //    30 Oct 2018, 06:13 IST

The Undertaker could be retired by Shawn Michaels
The Undertaker could be retired by Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels returns to the ring on Friday night at Crown Jewel when he teams with Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction which will be Micheals' first match in more than eight years, but it appears that Michaels could be set for a number of matches in the next few months as well.

In case you didn't know...

Michaels was retired by The Undertaker back at WrestleMania 26 when he was unable to overcome the threat of The Deadman at the biggest event of the year. Ever since then Michaels has remained retired from the business and refused to return even when he was offered huge matches in Texas last year.

The Undertaker and Michaels have picked up where they left off over the past few weeks as they have built towards his return to the ring in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, WWE could be planning the best possible finish to The Undertaker's record-breaking career when he takes on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Shawn Michaels was retired by The Undertaker and since the duo has stepped back into a feud, it's interesting to think that this could come completely full circle with Michaels pinning The Deadman nine years later.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels and Triple H reunite as DX in Saudi Arabia on Friday, but reports suggest that Michaels could be part of another four matches in his current WWE deal which could lead all the way to WrestleMania 35 where he is now one of the favorites to take on The Deadman.

Would you like Shawn Michaels to be the one to retire The Undertaker? Have your say in the comments section below...

