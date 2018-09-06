WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian Super Show-Down revealed?

Michaels will be part of Triple H vs The Undertaker in Australia

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will reportedly be the special guest referee for Triple H vs The Undertaker at the Super Show-Down event in Australia.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were present this week on Raw to build up the match between The Game and The Deadman, but instead, it turned into a promo between Undertaker and Michaels about the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't stepped in the ring since WrestleMania 26.

Michaels retired following his match against The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of them all and has since become a trainer at WWE's Performance Centre, but he has refused to return to the ring over the past eight years and even though he claimed that this was out of respect for The Deadman, the latter asserted that it's because of fear.

The heart of the matter

Michaels and Undertaker left the door open for a rematch following their segment on Raw and according to The Wrestling Observer, Michaels will be playing an active part in Triple H's match with The Deadman at Australia's Super Show-Down on October 6th.

There has been speculation over the past few weeks that Michaels would be the special guest referee much like he was at WrestleMania 28, but The Observer today claimed that there was an advert in Australia that was promoting Michaels as the referee for the historic bout between two of WWE's biggest legends.

What's next?

Super Show-Down is just a month away and the card is already looking stacked, this will be the final match between Triple H and The Undertaker and having Michaels in the authority role will allow him to build up a match with The Deadman if that's the route that WWE wants to take.

Do you think Shawn Michaels will call the match down the middle? Have your say in the comments section below...