WWE Rumor Mill: Shayna Baszler teases new faction?

What's the story?

Shayna Basler on Instagram teased a move to the main roster soon, by reenacting the famous Kliq curtain call with her 4 horsewomen stablemates: Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

In case you didn't know

Shayna Baszler is a former Mixed Martial Artist and has taken part in shows like The Ultimate Fighter where she was a part of team Ronda Rousey. After a brief career in UFC, Baszler turned her attention towards the world of pro-wrestling.cuit from

She worked on the independent circuit from 2015-17 before making her way to WWE in 2017 as part of the first-ever Mae Young Classic.

She managed to work up her way through the tournament and was the runner-up losing to Kairi Sane in the finale.

Baszler signed with WWE and made her debut for NXT in August 2017 and television debut in January 2018 and even managed to hold the NXT Women's Championship once.

The heart of the matter

With her latest post on Instagram, it looks like Shayna may be hinting towards the "4 horsewomen of MMA" finally coming to WWE as a faction.

While missing in this picture, Ronda Rousey, who is the current RAW Women's Champion is a crucial component of this group could also be part of this faction when it comes to the main roster.

What's next?

It is not clear as to whether Baszler is hinting at a move to the main roster or a formation of a new faction with this picture. Whatever the case may be, it looks like exciting things lie ahead for the Ace of Spades.

Would you like to see a new faction debut on NXT with these three women or would you want to see Baszler make her main roster debut soon? Let us know in the comment section!

