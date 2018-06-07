WWE Rumor Mill: SmackDown Live possibly not airing live in select regions

SmackDown Live not "live"?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 07 Jun 2018, 03:57 IST 543 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE SmackDown Live is regarded as one of the most successful television shows of all time

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, SmackDown Live may not air live in certain regions of the US after the show moves to FOX next year.

Additional details on the WWE’s SmackDown Live show likely not airing live in the aforementioned regions have also been discussed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE airs its flagship show, Monday Night RAW, live in the United States of America as well as in several nations the world over.

Over the past few years, WWE has also been airing its secondary show SmackDown—one that was rebranded as “SmackDown Live”—live in the States.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that although the WWE presently airs both RAW and SmackDown, live on the USA network; SmackDown Live is set to move to the FOX network in October of next year.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider elucidated that SmackDown Live will not be broadcasted live for the west coast viewers in the US after the show moves to the FOX network next October.

Furthermore, it’s being insinuated that the primary reason behind the same, is that SmackDown Live will be broadcasted on Friday nights on the FOX network, and should the show be aired live, it’ll commence around 5 o’clock on the west coast.

Nevertheless, since most fans would be coming home from work relatively late on a Friday night, the viewership for the 5 o’clock broadcast could be adversely affected.

That, in turn, may lead to WWE and FOX opting to air SmackDown episodes on tape delay in the west coast.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that SmackDown Live will continue to be broadcasted live all over the US except the west coast; after the show moves to the Friday night-slot on the FOX network in October 2019.

SmackDown Live presently airs on the USA network on Tuesday nights at 8/7 C.

What are your thoughts on SmackDown Live possibly airing on tape delay from October 2019 onwards? Sound off in the comments!