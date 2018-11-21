WWE Rumor Mill: Speculation on 6-time WWE Champion Returning to Face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 558 // 21 Nov 2018, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will we finally get to see the Beast go toe to toe with the Animal?

What’s the story?

One of the greatest pleasures of being a pro wrestling fan is to witness dream matches between legendary superstars. Some come to fruition, some don’t, but the rumours regarding these bouts never seem to die down. There has been growing speculation about a potential Batista vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 35 and Dave Meltzer gave his two cents on the monstrous clash.

In case you didn’t know…

Two of the most jacked up superstars in WWE history, Brock Lesnar and Batista rose up the ranks to become main event talents in Ruthless Aggression Era. You couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the two due to their physique and dominance inside the squared circle, however, the WrestleMania-worthy match with the calibre to make truckloads of money sadly never saw the light of the day. Their only match happened in WWE’s former development Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

The contractual issues between all parties meant that the match never happened on a major WWE PPV. Fast forward to 2018 and Batista returned to WWE on SmackDown’s 1000th episode as part of the Evolution reunion and planted the seeds for a match against Triple H. Lesnar most recently reasserted his position at the top of WWE’s food chain by capturing the Universal title against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel and then going on to putting on a solid match against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the possible match. The veteran pro wrestling journalist shot down the rumours and said there were currently no plans in place for a Lesnar vs. Batista match at Mania 35.

The Animal vs. The Beast may not happen after all!

What’s next?

Lesnar may carry the Universal title all the way up to WrestleMania 35 considering there are no credible contenders built up to dethrone the champion. He could also drop the title at Royal Rumble and face a big name at Mania if WWE plans on going down that route. It should be noted that Lesnar's UFC aspirations could change the course of action at any given moment.

As for the Batista, the WWE Star-turned Hollywood actor looks to be in line for a match against former mentor, Triple H. Only time will tell what WWE cooks up for the fans for the biggest show in all pro wrestling. What are your early predictions for the show of shows? Sound off in the comments section below…